The brackets for the 2019 DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships were released on Sunday evening; this year’s event will begin at Cape Henlopen High School on Friday, Feb. 22 (4 p.m.) and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 23 (11 a.m.).

Eight wrestlers from Caesar Rodney earned spots in this year’s tournament including Jackson Dean (145) and Kevin Hudson (285) who both earned No. 1 seeds. Also qualifying from CR are Gabriel Degraffinreed (No. 2, 152), Riley Tracy (No. 3, 160), Michael Primo (No. 5, 126), Benedict Anderson (No. 6, 138), Patrick Wisniewski (No. 7, 132) and Dawson Mitchell (No. 10, 106).

Lake Forest will send five wrestlers to states, including Seth Flemming (145) and Kristopher Thompson (220), named No. 2 seeds in their respective weight classes. Joining Flemming and Thompson from the Spartans are Cael Moyer (No. 7, 106), Ibrahim Statts (No. 9, 170) and Nathan Schurman (No. 16, 182).

Like the Spartans, five Dover Senators will also make the trip to Cape Henlopen to compete in this year’s state championships led by No. 2 seed Sam Arkwuoile (182). Hugo Harp (No. 3, 220), Jonah Olfus (No. 8, 106), Qualeak Bumbrey (No. 9, 195) and James Kilby (No. 13, 285) also qualified for Dover.

Three Polytech Panthers qualified for states, including Kenel Decembre (No. 3, 145), Dylan Craighton (No. 6, 220) and Michael Rodriguez (No. 8, 113).