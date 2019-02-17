The brackets for the 2019 DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships were released on Sunday evening; this year’s event will begin at Cape Henlopen High School on Friday, Feb. 22 (4 p.m.) and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 23 (11 a.m.).

Milford will send 13 competitors to states this season, an impressive group led by Anthony Diaz (220) who earned a No. 1 seed, Gage Copes (160) named a No. 2 seeed and Corey Messick (106) and Jack Thode (113) who will both enter the tournament as No. 3 seeds.

Also qualifying from Milford are Bevensky Augustine (No. 4, 182), Eric Bennett (No. 6, 195), Trenton Grant (No. 7, 120), Dalton Deevey (No. 7, 152), Rafael Mejia (No, 8, 170), Dominic Feightner (No. 9, 138), Jordan Passwaters (No. 11, 145), Tim O’Hara (No. 11, 126) and Averi Copes (No. 12, 132).