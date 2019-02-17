The brackets for the 2019 DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships were released on Sunday evening; this year’s event will begin at Cape Henlopen High School on Friday, Feb. 22 (4 p.m.) and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 23 (11 a.m.).

After winning the Henlopen Conference Championship and the DIAA Division I Dual Team State Championship 11 wrestlers from Smyrna High will represent the Eagles in this year’s individual states.

Gabe Giampietro (106), Nicholas Natarcola (138) and J.T. Davis (182) will all enter states as the No. 1 seed in their respective weight classes.

Joseph Natarcola (120) drew a No. 2 seed, Jaxson Al-Choakhachy (126) and Masen Wilson (195) were both named No. 3 seeds and Amir Pierce (195) earned a No. 5 seed.

Rounding out Smyrna’s qualifiers, Bryce Mullen (145) and Gavin Sembly (160) were named No. 6 seeds, while Dylan Andruzzi (113) earned a No. 12 seed and Logan Kosky (152) slides into a No. 15 seed.