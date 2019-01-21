Wrestlers ready to defend crown.

With under two weeks to go in the wrestling regular season, conference, dual-team and individual championship contests are just around the corner.

With a team record of 5-0, the Buccaneers look to stay perfect this week with two tough road matchups against the Spartans and Golden Knights coming Wednesday and Friday nights. After taking on Lake and Central, Milford will travel to Hodgson Vo-Tech High School Saturday for the 10-team Legacy Duals.

After the War on the Shore, Battle at the Beach, Beast of the East, Polytech Invitational and their own Milford Invitational, the Legacy Duals will be the final tournament tune-up for the Bucs before the postseason.

While Milford hopes to take care of business in their final five meets, the Legacy Duals will be an important test, head coach Don Parsley explained.

“These tournaments are designed to test and challenge each wrestler to be the best he can be,” Parsley said. “They also provide for multiple competitions in a short period of time as well as providing each with a little adversity. Most will lose at some point during this stretch.

“They learn to become resilient, to overcome, so they’re battle tested, so they can be prepared for the postseason.”

Throughout the season, Milford has put an impressive lineup on the mat full of conference and state title contenders. Heading into the final meets, Corey Messick (106), Jack Thode (113), Gaij Copes (160), Bevensky Augustine (182), Eric Bennett (195) and Jacob Bryant (285) have stood out in their respective weight classes.

In Milford’s most recent outing, the team knocked off Indian River, 53-15. The win, powered by victories from Messick, Thode, Averi Copes, Dom Feightner, Jordan Passwaters, Dalton Deevey, Gaij Copes, Rafael Mejia, Augustin and Diaz, kept their mark against the Henlopen South perfect.

Milford’s remaining duals are against Lake Forest, Sussex Central, Cape Henlopen, Dover and Woodbridge. With this weekend’s Legacy Duals, they look to finish the season strong and once against defend their DII championship.

“My goal for each and every wrestler is to improve as much as possible so they can reach both personal and team goals,” Parsley said. “These events will provide them with this opportunity.”