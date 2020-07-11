New location undecided

Danish energy company Ørsted is no longer seeking to connect an offshore wind farm to the mainland at Fenwick Island State Park.

A more thorough evaluation of the site determined the interconnection structure would be built in an environmentally-sensitive area.

“Constructing an interconnection facility on a site with such an extensive presence of undisturbed wetlands runs contrary to Ørsted’s deeply held commitment to building our business sustainably,” said Mid-Atlantic Market Manager, Brady Walker.

Skipjack Wind Farm, proposed to be built about 19 miles offshore from Bethany Beach, in Maryland waters, is still on track. In April, Ørsted announced they expect to receive certain permits later than originally anticipated, moving the completion to late 2023.

“As Ørsted pursues an alternative connection site, we look forward to continued discussions with [the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control] and other stakeholders in the region to complete a project Delmarva residents can be proud of,” Walker said. “We hope to make an announcement on our alternative interconnection site in the near future.”

Ørsted began talks with the Department of Natural Resources in July 2019. In Nov. 2019, they held an information session at Indian River High School in Dagsboro. The session was packed with local residents, who were split on whether or not the wind farm should connect to the power grid at Fenwick Island State Park.

Ørsted offered to fund amenities at the park as part of the deal. The Department of Natural Resources released survey results on the proposed amenities, and answers to questions about the proposed interconnection structure July 1. The department also said at that time that a decision had not been made.

RELATED: Residents discuss Fenwick Island State Park changes

