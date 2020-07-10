The Delaware Art Museum will host its fourth annual Wilmington Writers Conference on July 17-18, but all events will be offered online this year.

The theme of “Untold Stories” will be explored through the virtual keynote address, a full slate of craft sessions via Zoom and online networking opportunities.

“The Wilmington Writers Conference has been popular in the past, but this year, since everything will be offered online, we are looking forward to broadening our audience and including participants of all experience levels and backgrounds from Delaware and beyond,” said Eliza Jarvis, manager of youth learning and creative partnerships and conference chair.

The virtual conference will kick off at 7 p.m. July 17 with a virtual keynote address by author Erin Entrada Kelly, who received the 2018 Newbery Medal for ”Hello, Universe,” the 2017 APALA Award for ”The Land of Forgotten Girls,” and the 2016 Golden Kite Honor Award for ”Blackbird Fly,” among other honors.

Kelly’s keynote address July 17 will be free and open to the public, but requires registration. Signed copies of her books will be available for sale at the museum store.

Writers and aspiring writers of all backgrounds can register for up to two craft sessions July 18 at the rate of $15 for members of the Delaware Art Museum, $20 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Registration is open at delart.org.

The craft sessions feature a range of offerings including Lois Hoffman on “The Happy Self Publisher—Write! Publish! Sell!,” Cass Lewis on “Fighting Fear Through Voice,” Gary Zenker on “Jumpstart Your Creativity Using Flash Fiction,” Carol Maurer on “Using a Labyrinth as a Creative Tool,” Caroline N. Simpson on “Exercising the Mind’s Eye,” J. Bryan Tuk, on “Copyright Law: The Artist’s Best Friend,” Dennis Lawson on “Turning Lemons into (Fictional) Lemonade,” Maria J. Keane on “Mary Magdalene: Sinner and/or Saint — Let’s Get it Right!”, Jacinta S. Fontenelle on “A Perspective on Immigration in the United States: Untold Stories” and Margaret Montet on “The Charms of Travel Writing.”

The conference will conclude at 5 p.m. July 18 with an all-conference share-back, a series of breakout groups in which participants will be invited to share stories from the day, read pieces of new writing and network. Bring a drink and a snack and make it a virtual happy hour.

For more artist biographies, session descriptions, registration and more, visit delart.org.