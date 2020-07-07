7 a.m. to 8 p.m. polling. Look below for the link to find your polling place.

Vote in person:

Polls will be open for in-person voting July 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you will be voting in-person at your polling place, please review the CDC's recommendations on protecting yourself and others. Use the Delaware Department of Elections site to find your polling place.

If you have any problems voting:

Call the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). The hotline is administered by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can drop off an absentee ballot at your county elections office.

