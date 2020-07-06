Free for people with and without symptoms

Free coronavirus testing will be offered in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center parking lot on Tuesday, July 7.

Saliva-based testing will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 229 Rehoboth Avenue. Testing is free for people with and without symptoms. Those who wish to be tested must walk-up to the parking lot. There is no drive-thru option.

Do not eat, drink or brush your teeth 20 minutes prior to testing.

Pre-register to reserve your place and reduce check-in time for testing. Limited on-site registration will be available.

Testing events across the state are posted here.



