Once a week, the state health department updates long-term living cases; to July 2

Long-term care statistics reported July 3, for the period ending July 2.

The totals are:

1,154 positive COVID-19 cases

334 have died

The total number of cases among long-care residents has decreased since last week as a result of removing duplicate records.

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (31)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe City Unknown (2)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (4)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (19)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (39)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (16)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (34)

Millcroft, Newark (2)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (9)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (24)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Six New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each)