Delaware State Police arrested a Townsend teen July 2 for an armed robbery that happened in May at the town park.

Delaware State Police arrested a Townsend teen July 2 for an armed robbery that happened in May at the town park.

On May 16 at 10:20 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery in the parking lot of Townsend Municipal Park on Edgar Drive in the Townsend Village neighborhood.

A 24-year-old New Castle man and 21-year-old Townsend woman were in a vehicle in the park, watching a movie in the back seat. They heard a loud sound at the rear passenger door, and then the door was opened.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded their money or he would kill them, police said.

The male victim exited the vehicle, located his wallet in the center console and threw it to the suspect. The suspect was angry because he did not get any money, and then he fled.

No one was injured.

Troopers investigated and used evidence to establish the 17-year-old male as a suspect.

On July 2, the suspect and his guardian responded to Troop 2.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated menacing, police said.

He was arraigned in a Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on a $26,000 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.