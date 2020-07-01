Including on the beach and boardwalk

Face coverings are now required in Rehoboth Beach.

“We cannot afford another shutdown of our city, our businesses or restaurants,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “So we need each individual to make responsible decisions for the sake of our entire community – wear your mask when out in public.”

The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of requiring face coverings in all public spaces at their June 30 special meeting. That includes all public streets, sidewalks, parks, the boardwalk, the beach and all commercial establishments. Face coverings are not required while actively bathing in ocean water or for those 12 and under. They are required for bicyclists. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 1.

The decision was made based the recent spike of coronavirus cases in the area. Gov. John Carney’s order to close eastern Sussex bars to limit the spread of COVID-19 in beach communities was also a decision making factor for the commissioners.

City Manager Sharon Lynn made the recommendation to the commissioners.

“As we are seeing right now, without these precautions, the community spread is real,” said Lynn. “The city has crowded streets and people who are not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing.”