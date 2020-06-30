Starting June 30, the YMCA of Delaware is offering the Take On Summer program for youth throughout Delaware, where young people ages 12-17 are eligible for free summer memberships to access the Y’s fitness facilities and swimming pools.

“In an unsettled world full of isolation and racial unrest, it is more important than ever that we keep our young people engaged in positive experiences while in healthy and safe environments,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, CEO of the YMCA of Delaware. “Providing opportunities for youth is at the heart of our mission. Through programs for teens like Take On Summer, we are helping to cultivate the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement.”

In addition to Take On Summer, YMCA of Delaware locations are offering various virtual and in-person programs for teens including workforce development, leaders in training, youth in government, Black Achievers and teen nights.

Activities and offerings vary by location.

For specific program details or to sign up, contact: Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA, 836-9622 or bearinfo@ymcade.org; Brandywine YMCA, 478-9622 or brandywineinfo@ymcade.org; Central YMCA, 254-9622 or centralinfo@ymcade.org; Dover YMCA, 346-9622 or doverinfo@ymcade.org; Sussex Family YMCA, 296-9622 or sussexinfo@ymcade.org; Walnut Street YMCA, 472-9622 or centralinfo@ymcade.org; or Western Family YMCA, 709-9622 or westerninfo@ymcade.org.

For more, visit ymcade.org.