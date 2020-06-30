South New Street shooting injures woman

The Dover Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a 32-year-old woman with a leg injury early June 29.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South New Street at 12:43 a.m. When they arrived, they found shell casings. They learned that two unknown men were arguing in the area when one fired a gun multiple times.

As officers were clearing the scene, someone told them that the female victim had arrived at Kent General Hospital with a wound to her leg. Police later learned that the injury was the result of debris striking her leg after a bullet hit the asphalt. One round struck the driver-side door of her car.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Fatal crash at Route 13, Lochmeath Way

A Delmarva Power employee died after a crash on South Dupont Highway June 26, police said.

A man driving a Toyota Highlander continued south from the stop light at the Lochmeath Way intersection in Camden around 8:45 a.m. A Delmarva Power employee had stopped his vehicle on the highway shoulder just south of Lochmeath Way and activated a yellow flashing amber light that was attached to the top of his vehicle. Wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest, he left his car parked and began walking north of his vehicle.

The Highlander driver said his car began to have problems, so he pulled onto the southbound shoulder where he then hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was later identified as Thomas J. Hunt, 20, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey.

The driver, a 33-year-old New Castle man, was taken to the Kent Bayhealth Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. The road was closed for about 4 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Harrington man shot in stomach

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Magnolia early June 23.

Troopers were dispatched to Lambert Drive, Meadowbrook Acres at 2:39 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a Harrington man, 24, had been shot in the stomach.

The victim had arrived at his acquaintance’s home and was going inside when shots were fired from outside, and he was hit, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. Campbell at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.