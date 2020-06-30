1,600 feet of trail between Wagamon's West Shores and Milton opens

Phase two of the Milton "Rails to Trails" project is complete and officially opened on Tuesday, June 30.

The $662,000 project included the installation of 1,600 feet of trail and the conversion of a railroad trestle into a pedestrian and cyclist bridge. The new trail connects the Wagamon’s West Shores community to Milton. It was built by A-Del Construction.

The state of Delaware has more than 500 miles of pedestrian and bike trails. Planning continues for the next phase of the Georgetown to Lewes trail, which will eventually stretch nearly 17 miles.

“Our growing Sussex County trail system is a great example of our commitment to supporting all modes of transportation," said Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan. "Each new section we complete is another piece of the puzzle as we continue to build a low-stress interconnected trail system for the benefit of our residents and guests."