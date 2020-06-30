In response to the administration’s recent announcement, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on June 30 to introduce an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would limit the use of funds to reduce the number of members of the armed forces serving on active duty in Germany.

The amendment was also cosponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Specifically, the amendment would prevent funds from being used to reduce the number of troops serving in Germany until the Secretary of Defense submits a report to Congress and then certifies to Congress, after consultation with the allies of the U.S., that such a reduction: is in the national security interest of the U.S.; will not undermine the security of U.S. allies and European partners; will not undermine the deterrence and the defense posture of NATO; will not pose unacceptable risk to the ability of the armed forces to execute contingency plans of DoD; will not adversely impact operations of the armed forces, including operations of U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Africa Command; will not negatively impact military families; and will not result in significant additional costs for redeployment and relocation of U.S. troops.

“The U.S. has always been more secure at home thanks to our allies abroad,” said Coons. “Withdrawing nearly 10,000 troops from Germany, without consulting German leadership or our other European allies does not make America any safer. I’m proud to support this effort led by Senator Romney to push back against this reckless decision by prohibiting the use of funds to withdraw our troops from Germany. In times of domestic and international turmoil, our alliances keep us safer, healthier and more prosperous. A hasty, arbitrary withdrawal only emboldens our adversaries.”