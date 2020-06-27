Once a week, the state health department updates long-term living cases; to June 25

Long-term Care Statistics reported June 26, for the period ending June 25.

1,164 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents

329 have died

461 positive cases, one death, among staff members

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (39)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (33)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (31)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (23)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (23)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (19)

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (15)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (9)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (3)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe (2)

Millcroft, Newark (2)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

Five New Castle County long-term care homes (1 death at each)

One Sussex County long-term care home (1 death)