Nathan Poplos takes leadership honors

Nathan Poplos, a rising senior at Caesar Rodney High School, was selected for the HQ Air Force JROTC and Air Force Association Leadership Award and Delaware’s Cadet of the Year.

He is the son of Charles and Michelle Poplos of Magnolia and plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy after graduation.

Poplos competed with cadets from the six other Air Force JROTC programs. He has a 3.9 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is a two-time state champ for video game design in the Technology Student Association.

He was a member of CR’s 2019 Air Force National Champion Armed Exhibition Drill team and a two-time state drill champion. In this school year, he had the most community service hours of CR cadets, performing on 60 color teams and in 17 community events.

He was selected to be 2021 Cadet Corps Commander leading 160 Air Force JROTC cadets at Caesar Rodney.

Col. Mitch Berger, senior JROTC instructor, said Poplos is an exceptional young man. “He has a great work ethic and is a solid, mature leader. We set our program community service hour record this year with 5,200 and Nate had a big part in that leading all our cadets.”

MSgt. Jay Wedel, aerospace science instructor, could not be prouder. “Nate can always be counted on to do the right thing and is always on the lookout for opportunities to lead. He has been an integral member of our drill teams for 3 years and will do a great job as corps commander next year,” he said.