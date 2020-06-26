Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Emergency Department Clinical Patient Care Coordinator Nina Carter is a recent recipient of the DAISY Award.

She was nominated by Lori Brown because of the competency Carter possessed during an event in which the emergency department’s staff dealt with several medically complex situations simultaneously.

While treating a toddler with active seizures, the neonatal intensive care unit and labor & delivery staff were alerted that a pregnant woman was arriving by ambulance with CPR in progress. Carter reminded everyone of their roles, and requested calm, quiet voices so others could hear and respond as needed. She explained to her staff who was to be where and when, then proceeded to assist the doctor with running the code.

Carter asked members of the care team to remain in the room for a debriefing, and she “complimented everyone on their teamwork, communication, responsiveness, and overall great effort. It takes a special nurse to possess and execute skills such as she displayed, and she did it flawlessly,” Brown wrote.

Dealing with crises and trauma are all in a day’s work for Carter and her team.

“Part of my role here is to coordinate the flow of patients and the staff,” said Carter. “I have to know where to put people to get the best care, and I manage it well.”

Carter said she knew she wanted to work in the emergency department after a personal experience.

“I was involved in a significant trauma when I was in college as a physical therapy student, and I received the care I needed,” she said. “I love it. I absolutely love it.”

Carter, who’s worked 15 years in Kent’s ED, was surprised by the award.

“It was unexpected, and I’m very humbled by it,” said Carter. “I can’t do my job though without my team. It takes a village — just like raising your children.”

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families. To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy and fill out the nomination form.