Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, voted on June 26 to pass House Resolution 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.. which would officially admit Washington, D.C., as the 51st U.S. state.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 232-180.

“The question of D.C. statehood can be well summarized by my friend, Sen. Tom Carper: ‘Treat others the way you want to be treated,’” said Blunt Rochester. “For far too long, the residents of Washington, D.C., have been treated unfairly and unjustly. The 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia pay federal taxes, serve in our military and participate fully in our society. Yet, for decades, they were denied the right of self-governance and are still denied the right to equal representation in the United States Congress.”

“It is frankly unconscionable that in a republic founded on the credo of, ‘No taxation without representation,’ those who live in our nation’s capital have been denied that fundamental right,” continued Blunt Rochester. “I want to thank my Congressional Black Caucus colleague, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton for her tireless efforts on this issue, and my friend, Sen. Tom Carper, for having long led these efforts in the Senate. We should, however, not stop our efforts at affording full representation to the people of D.C. There are currently over 3 million American nationals and citizens living in American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are still being denied full and equal representation in the halls of Congress. Their status as territories is a relic of American colonialism and should be done away with. But today is a proud day and an historic one — as the House voted on this proposal for the first time in nearly 30 years and advanced the measure for the first time in our history. As the representative of the first state admitted to the union, it was my privilege to cast my vote to make Washington, D.C., the latest.”