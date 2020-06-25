35-year-old woman assaulted

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in the Ellendale area.

The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at a residence on New Hope Road. According to police, multiple suspects made entry into the home and assaulted a 35-year-old female resident by striking her in the head. They damaged and stole some of the victim's belongings before leaving.

The number of suspects is unknown and there are no descriptions at this time. It's unknown if they carried weapons.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two juveniles also inside the residence during the incident. They were unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective K. Wideman of the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.