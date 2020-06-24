Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on June 23 to discuss congressional action on police reform and COVID-19 relief.

That morning, Coons voted against proceeding to debate on the Republican plan for policing reform, the JUSTICE Act, citing that the bill would not do enough to ensure accountability for police departments and to ban practices like no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

“Over the last two days we’ve heard from more than 130 civil rights organizations, the family of George Floyd, longstanding nationwide advocacy groups like the NAACP, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU, Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, all urging Democrats not to vote to proceed to this bill, and as a result Sens. [Cory] Booker and [Chuck] Schumer have reached out to their counterparts Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and Sen. [Tim] Scott and urged them to put off this vote this morning and instead negotiate towards a bipartisan base bill,” said Coons. “We know what’s going to happen if we go to the floor today. We won’t proceed to the bill that Sen. Scott has put forward.”

Full video is available at bit.ly/37YOZYz.