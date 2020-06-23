Masks will be required for guests

Appoquinimink School District will likely have two graduation ceremonies for each high school, said special program supervisor Ray Gravuer during a school board workshop June 22.

Appoquinimink and Middletown high schools have about 400 students in each of their senior classes. Gravuer said there would probably be about 200 graduates at each commencement — determined alphabetically — and two guests per graduate.

“The largest ceremony we can probably run and have any spectators in, is if we run two graduations per high school,” he said.

Gravuer said about 700 people would be gathering at each ceremony between the graduates, guests and staff. A final plan will be sent to families June 26.

Gov. John Carney said groups of no more than 250 can gather outdoors without special permission. Gravuer said they plan to request to have more than 250 people while social distancing.

Appoquinimink and Middletown high school commencements are scheduled for July 14 and 15 at Jaguar Stadium. One ceremony will likely start in the afternoon with another in the evening. Appoquinimink’s rain date is July 16. Middletown’s is July 17.

Gravuer said guests will be required to wear a mask to enter the stadium and must wear it while sitting in the stands.

“In the 11 years I have been with Appoquinimink [I’ve seen] people do comply when given a reasonable request,” he said.