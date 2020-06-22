The General Federation of Women's Clubs Zwaanendael Women’s Club 2020 Scholarship was awarded to Sky Dunmeyer, who was chosen from other Cape Henlopen High School graduating seniors in good academic standing.

Dunmeyer’s essay and many accomplishments helped her to earn this $1,000 prize. These accomplishments include receiving the Superintendent’s Commendation; serving as president of the Leo Club and as a representative of the Delaware State Lion's Club; interning at the Community Resource Center for three years; serving as swim team captain for three years; and, as a senior, coaching the middle school lacrosse team. Dunmeyer is a member of the Junior Optimist Society and a member of the National Honor Society.

Dunmeyer will attend the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, where she will pursue studies in the area of child psychiatry with the goal of helping people with mental disabilities.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.