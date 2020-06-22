Delaware Hospice announced the schedule of its upcoming virtual bereavement groups and workshops.

— Grief Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, June through August. When people are grieving, sometimes it is helpful to know they are not alone. Connect with others who want to hear and share stories of the grief journey and find support among those who understand. Led by Robin Murphy. Open attendance; one-time registration required. Email rmurphy1@delawarehospice.org. 678-4444.

— Monthly Drop-In Group: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25 and July 23. For those who have lost a loved one. Meet virtually and share with others who are grieving for guidance, hope and reassurance. This group is for those at any time following their loss. Led by Meredith English. Give 24-hour notice of attendance to menglish@delawarehospice.org. 856-7717.

— Weekly Drop-In Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June through August. For all losses. Meet virtually and share with others grieving for guidance, hope and reassurance. Led by Leslie Eames. Open attendance; one-time registration required. Email leames@delawarehospice.org. 478-5707.

— Loss of a Spouse/Life Partner: 2 to 3:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, June through August. For all ages. An opportunity to connect with others who have similar experiences. Open attendance; one-time registration required. Email leames@delawarehospice.org. 478-5707.

— Monthly Care & Share Support Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. For those who have lost a loved one, meet virtually and share with others who are grieving for guidance, hope and reassurance. Led by Ellen Tolbert. Register by the Monday prior to etolbert@delawarehospice.org. 856-7717.

Knowledgeable counselors lead bereavement groups and workshops on the grieving process, with a professional and personal understanding that grieving is not a one-and-done event but more of a journey that will have its successes and difficulties.

A focus has been determined for each virtual bereavement group and workshop. Each meeting will work towards expanding participants’ acceptance of feelings, education of coping skills and knowledge that they are not on this journey alone. The format and length of each group varies, there is a right group for everyone regardless of which stage of grief they are currently experiencing.

Delaware Hospice’s bereavement groups, including virtual ones, are free and open to the community.

For more, call 478-5707 or visit delawarehospice.org.