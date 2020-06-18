The holiday is Friday, June 19.

In recognition of Juneteenth, Levy Court President P. Brooks Banta declared the closure of Kent County offices Friday, June 19.

“Kent County Offices will be closed so that we can educate ourselves and acknowledge our history around race, and begin to understand the anger and frustration that we have observed and heard from so many Americans demanding racial justice and equality over the last several weeks,” Banta said.

Juneteenth is a holiday observed by African Americans June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On that date in 1865, the holiday was first celebrated in Texas where, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

“Kent County joins our Governor John Carney and all people who yearn for justice and equality to reflect upon the significance of Juneteenth in our nation’s history, and spend this day in remembrance and self-examination” said County Administrator Michael Petit de Mange. “It is our hope and our expectation that we emerge from the recent difficulties as a stronger, more cohesive and united community that values each individual and embraces diversity as the greatest strength of this country.”