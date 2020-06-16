26-year-old Alfred Wescott, of Frankford, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Frankford man on felony domestic-related charges.

Around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, troopers were dispatched to the 27000 block of Hollyhock Lane in Seaford for a physical domestic incident. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was asleep in her residence with her two children and another 19-year female family member when there was a loud noise at the kitchen door. The victim told police that she found that her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Alfred Wescott, had broken into the residence. She attempted to call 911 but Wescott allegedly slapped the phone out of her hands. The victim then ran back into the bedroom, at which point police say Wescott grabbed her by the neck, causing her to be unable to breathe. Wescott left before police arrived.

On Friday, June 12, Wescott turned himself in and was charged with second-degree burglary, strangulation, terroristic threatening, theft, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and malicious interference with emergency communications. He was issued a $20,200 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Westcott was previously arrested in Dagsboro in November 2016 and pleaded guilty to drug dealing and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, but that sentence was suspended to 18 months probation.