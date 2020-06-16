26-year-old Marvel E. Shockley Jr., of Millsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he allegedly threatened his parents with a rifle.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 15, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 34000 block of Lynch Road, in the Gumboro area, for a domestic complaint. According to police, 26-year-old Marvel E. Shockley Jr.'s parents reported that they were arguing with their son outside when he obtained a rifle from his girlfriend’s vehicle and loaded it with bullets. Shockley was allegedly holding the loaded gun in his hands while walking around outside and threatening to blow up the house. No one was injured.

Shockley was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing and two counts of terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,500 secured bond.