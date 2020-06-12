The General Federation of Women's Club Delaware State Federation of Women's Club Women's Club of Indian River held their awards presentation from the Delaware State Federation of Women's Club on June 2 at the pavilion of Warwick Park on the Indian River.

Awards were presented by outgoing President Carla Pyle and some of her officers who toured the state visiting each club to present these awards.

The GFWC DSFWC Women's Club of Indian River meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Indian River Yacht Club, River Road, Millsboro.

For more, call 947-2640.