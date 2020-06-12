A pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor trailer in Milford this morning, June 12.

At 2:10 a.m., a 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling north on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in the right lane, south of Donovan Street in the city limits of Milford.

For an unknown reason, a pedestrian appeared from the east side of the highway and stepped into the path of the truck, police said. The driver of the truck was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld while awaiting the notification of next of kin.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Nelsonia, Virginia, was properly restrained and uninjured.

Northbound Dupont Boulevard in the area of Donovan Street was closed for about 4 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available with support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at debra.reed@state.de.us.