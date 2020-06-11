Karen Speciale from Brick Mill Elementary named Appoquinimink teacher of the year

Karen Speciale, world language teacher at Brick Mill Elementary School, was named Appoquinimink School District Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.

Speciale was chosen out of 16 building-level winners, who were all recognized during the school board meeting June 9.

The world language teacher was shocked and emotional when she was announced as the district winner.

“There are so many phenomenal educators in this school. My colleagues, I can’t even say enough, this is a joint effort,” she said during the meeting. “With every person I have come into contact with, I can honestly say I have taken something from their teaching and their values and the things they do awesome.”

Speciale has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and French education from the University of Delaware. She is completing her master’s degree in school leadership from Wilmington University.

She will be the district’s candidate for the state Teacher of the Year, which is awarded in the fall.