Man who stabbed them was found dead, police said

The Dover Police Department responded to multiple stabbings in the area of Bradley Road and Kennedy Road the evening of June 10. The victims were treated at a nearby hospital and none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers first went to a home in the 200 block of Bradley Road around 9:45 p.m., where they found a 66-year-old woman with knife wounds. While tending to her, someone told the officers that multiple victims were stabbed at a home in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road. Those victims included a 73-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman.

The man who stabbed them was later found dead in the home on Kennedy Road. Police said the 29-year-old man had been suffering from increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness, including auditory delusions.

He was inside his home in the 200 block of Bradley Road when he began to have a severe episode. His family tried to keep him there, but they were unsuccessful as he was extremely combative, police said.

He ran out of the home and went inside another home in the same block, where he took a large kitchen knife and ran off. He then knocked on the door of another home in the same block. When the occupant, the 66-year-old woman, answered the door, he stabbed and cut her.

He then ran away and inside a home in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road. He attacked a 73-year-old woman who was sitting in a chair, and he stabbed her twice in the head. He then attacked other members in the home, including the 11-year-old boy and 37-year-old woman. Two family members also suffered bite wounds during the struggle.

The exact cause of the man’s death has yet to be determined and is pending autopsy results by the medical examiner. Due to the nature of the incident, police are not releasing names of those involved.