Members delivered gift cards, meals to first responders

The Milford Lions Club found a way to reestablish fellowship, serve the community and host a safe parade May 28.

The club bought $5 and $10 gift cards from restaurant supporters who were open for take-out and delivered them to first responders along the route. It was a way to thank those businesses who always are willing to donate to the club’s fundraising and service causes, a representative said in a press release.

The parade started in Lincoln at the community center to thank the Sussex County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Then, the route went to Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the Milford Police Department and Carlisle Fire Hall for presentations to the firemen and Kent County Paramedics.

Easy Speak Spirits donated $200 in gift cards and 30 containers of hand sanitizer to distribute. King Lion Bruce Hermann II and Karen donated $200 in Mama Maria’s gift cards. Applebee’s of Milford donated free appetizer coupons. Applebee’s of Milford and Seaford pooled the frozen entrées that are no longer on their menu and donated over 200 pounds of food to the Carlisle Fire Company.

Rain did not stop members with classic cars from bringing them to parade. Club members were excited to finally get back to serving others. As they finished their route, a beautiful double rainbow appeared.