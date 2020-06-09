The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare recently celebrated the 29 graduates of its Class of 2020 with a virtual ceremony.

This is the first time in the school’s 99-year history that a traditional pinning ceremony could not take place. Friends, family members and community members were invited to attend the May 27 virtual ceremony.

Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Beebe Healthcare, delivered the commencement speech. Schaffner has been a longtime supporter of the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, as he is a diploma graduate himself. Schaffner is an advocate for lifelong learning and for nursing education.

Nicholas Constantine, president of the Class of 2021, congratulated the graduates. Kelsi Warrington, president of the Class of 2020, shared class reflections and well-wishes for their future endeavors. A video of favorite memories from the class was presented by Gabrielle Fazio.

Many of the Class of 2020 graduates will become team members at Beebe Healthcare.

David A. Herbert, chair of Beebe Healthcare’s board of directors, presented the Board of Directors Award for the highest academic achievement to Warrington. The Beebe Healthcare Medical Staff sponsored the Salutatorian award for the second-highest academic achievement, which was presented by Paul C. Peet, to Alexis Leskovac. The Alumni Award, given for Medical-Surgical Clinical Excellence in District Nursing, was presented to Matteline Fagan. The Patient Care Leadership Award, presented by Beebe Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Officer Lynne Voskamp, also went to Warrington.

The Beebe Auxiliary Ginger Snowden Award honored two graduates who excelled academically, clinically and in the community throughout the nursing program and was presented to Teryn Green and Mariah Little. Lauren Carter was honored with the Faculty Award recognizing the attributes of diploma education. Anna Nutter was the recipient of the Delaware Hospice Award honoring an exemplary graduate exhibiting a compassionate philosophy in all aspects of care, and Jennifer Schroeder was honored for her perfect attendance.

The fourth annual philanthropy award was presented this year by the Beebe Medical Foundation in partnership with Margaret “Peggy” H. Rollins. The Margaret H. Rollins Student Philanthropy Award went to the graduate who demonstrated exemplary performance in philanthropic activities which supported both Beebe Healthcare and the community. This award was given to Alexis Leskovac for her leadership in numerous fundraisers and community activities, including the first-ever service learning trip abroad to Lima, Peru, in January 2020. The award was presented by Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.

Beebe Healthcare Chaplain Keith Goheen shared the invocation and the benediction. Karen L. Pickard, program administrator of the School of Nursing, along with David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, presented the graduates with their diplomas.

“Although the ceremony was virtual, the graduates proudly displayed their nursing pins on their graduation uniforms,” said Pickard. “It was certainly an event for the history books.”

