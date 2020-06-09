Beebe Medical Foundation has partnered with Seashore Striders Delaware to host the inaugural Beebe Heroes 5K Run/Walk.

The virtual race will take place June 13-14 with participants completing 3.10 miles at the place and pace of their choice. Participants will receive their race packet post-race.

“We wanted to do something to encourage everyone to get out, get moving, and stay healthy,” said Amy Popovich, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation. “While we’d love to see all of our friends and neighbors in person for a race, this is the next best thing. We’re adapting our events to meet the new norms we’ll face going forward. We are excited for the opportunity to create new events and all get moving together.”

Race times will be verified by participants sending an email to race director, Tim, with an attached selfie, as well as a close-up photo of their distance and time. Virtual races come at a time when social distancing is required to keep everyone in our community safe and healthy.

“During this pandemic, so many people have started the daily ritual of a walk or run outside for their physical and mental health,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “How wonderful it will be to have Beebe supporters out exercising on behalf of all our Beebe Healthcare Heroes who have kept us safe. I encourage everyone to join us.”

To register, visit seashorestriders.com.

For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.