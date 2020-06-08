Capital's superintendent starts new job July 1

Dan Shelton, superintendent of Capital School District, has accepted an offer from Christina School District to be superintendent. He described his decision as “the perfect storm.”

For one, his kids go to school in the district. “It was time for me to be able to spend more time with them. Family is really important to me,” he said.

He spent much of his education and administration career there, and he said he is excited to be working with old colleagues again, saying, “It’s home.”

The Christina’s Board of Education approved Shelton as the next superintendent at the June 4 meeting. He will start July 1.

As he begins, he will likely carry with him sweet and celebratory memories made at Dover International Speedway June 4. Many Capital School District staff members and faculty cheered on the Class of 2020 as they accepted their diplomas on the track. Shelton said moments like that prove how much the Capital staff care about the whole student, and he wants to take that with him.

“I absolutely love Capital School District,” he said. “The team at Capital School District is absolutely amazing. We were really able to put together a group of people that truly think, ‘kids first.’”

When reflecting on his accomplishments as Capital’s superintendent for the past five years, Shelton said he is proud that the district created and implemented a strategic plan. That plan set into motion the construction of two new middle schools and related reorganizing of grade levels.

“It’s going to be such a unique building,” Shelton said of the new middle schools. “It’s unique for the sake of having equitable access for all.”

Access is one challenge that Shelton said he is motivated to take on in his new position. “There [are] issues around equity and access that have been problematic in Christina. It’s going to be my goal that we have a great system in place that all kids get what they need,” he said.

Meredith Griffin, president of the Christina BOE, said Shelton was the ideal candidate. “We are fortunate to have such an experienced candidate lead our team,” she said. “His enthusiasm and emphasis on student success, building strong community relationships and responsible financial management, fit perfectly with what we hope to accomplish for the future of our district.”

Capital’s Board of Education next meets Wednesday, June 17. Board President John Martin said the board will discuss the superintendent search process then.

“It’s an extremely important position and it involves the entire board,” Martin said. “We will have to figure out the course and make sure that we do it right.”

Martin said he felt a mix of emotions when he heard Shelton was leaving. “That little bit of sadness is the missing and the longing, but the overwhelming emotion is sheer joy for him and that district,” he said.

Because of Shelton’s leadership, Martin said the Capital staff and board members are ready to continue the work and carry out plans Shelton helped design.

“In essence, Dan was our coach,” he said. “The players are going to continue to play.”