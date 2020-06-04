Reopening June 12 in Rehoboth

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in downtown Rehoboth is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a state-of-the-art canning line.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 25 years since we first opened the doors of our Rehoboth brewpub. This milestone means so much to me, my wife Mariah and our entire Dogfish Head family,” said founder Sam Calagione. “To best celebrate our 25th anniversary, we thought, ‘Why not go back to where things began - Brewings & Eats?’ With the installation of a brand-new canning line at our Rehoboth campus, we can share our liquid artistry with even more drinkers, spreading off-centered, Dogfish Head vibes to fans far and wide.”

Cans are now available for curbside pick-up at the Off-Centered EmPOURium, right next door to the brewpub.

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats and, next door, Chesapeake & Maine restaurant, will open on Friday, June 12, at limited capacity and with reservations only. The Dogfish Inn in Lewes will also resume business on June 12. For now, the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton remains closed.

Visit www.dogfish.com for updates.