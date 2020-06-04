Fire at the former Aqua Leisure building on Wolfe Neck Road

The empty building of a former Rehoboth Beach business was set on fire, the state fire marshal says.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Company responded to the blaze, in the 35000 block of Wolfe Neck Road. They found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

Fire damage is estimated at $200,000. The building was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

According to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was intentionally started. The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s office at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.