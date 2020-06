The march will start at 5:30 p.m. and end with a rally at the police station

George Floyd protests across the country show no signs of stopping and Middletown is planning on having a “March for Justice” June 4.

According to a flyer shared on Facebook, protesters will meet at 5 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot. They will peacefully march down Main Street starting at 5:30 p.m., ending at the Middletown Police Department where a rally will be held.

The rally will go from 7 to 8 p.m.