Due to the continuing mandates in place to limit large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of the public and the performers, all events scheduled for the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand 2020 Summer Concert Series have been canceled, organizers announced June 1.

“Ensuring the welfare of our audience as well as our performers is of particular importance when considering the possibility of promoting events that are in excess of safe attendee limits,” said program director Corey Groll. “The events at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand provide enormous opportunities for personal contact in close quarters.”

“As an open-air concert venue, we are unable to safely enforce social distancing while adequately providing an opportunity to gather for our performances,” Groll continued. “In addition, it is duly important for us to properly notify our performers within an acceptable amount of time who may have opportunities to perform at venues capable of meeting the current safety protocols. We know that in making this difficult choice, we are ensuring the continued health and safety of our city and our patrons while making certain that future musical events will be possible on our stage.”

For updates, visit rehobothbandstand.com.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.