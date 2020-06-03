Shooting leaves man with leg injury

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg while walking in the area of Cecil Street and North Governors Avenue May 31, Dover police said.

Officers received a call about shots fired in the area around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, the victim had checked in at Kent General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when two people in masks drove up to him, got out of a vehicle and shot at him multiple times. The victim ran away, and a family member took him to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Man injured in Simon Circle shooting

A shooting injured a 38-year-old male in the area of Simon Circle May 30 around 9:30 p.m., police said. When officers responded, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Kent General Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

The suspects were described as two black males who were wearing masks, black shirts and jeans. The Dover Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Six homes struck by gunfire

Gunfire hit six homes in the 800 block of Woodcrest Turn early June 1, and the Dover Police Department is investigating.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired at about 12:48 a.m. The gunfire hit homes, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Arrest made in Dover Mall looting

The Dover Police Department arrested one suspect and is continuing to investigate looting that happened at the Dover Mall May 31 around 7:30 p.m.

As a large group arrived in the area of the Dover Mall, officers were notified of several burglary alarms at the mall. Looting suspects got into the mall by breaking a glass door to Forever 21. Several people stole items from that store.

Other suspects entered and damaged a security gate while trying to get to other parts of the mall. Security gates and entry doors to T-Mobile and Foot Locker were both damaged, but the suspects did not get inside those stores.

The suspects did get inside the Villa Shoe Store inside the mall. They stole a large amount of clothing and shoes. Officers saw Corey Barlow in the downtown area with two new boxes of sneakers and a coat with tags still on it June 1 at about 12:12 a.m. They contacted Barlow and took down his information as part of the investigation.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to another burglary alarm for Villa Shoe Store. They found out that a suspect had entered the store through a damaged security gate. Corey Barlow, 40, of Dover was arrested inside the storage area of the store as he was trying to steal more merchandise.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3,700 secured bond for two counts of burglary third degree, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

Burglaries May 31 - June 2

WHERE: Dollar Tree, 261 N. Dupont Highway WHEN: June 2 at at 1:09 a.m WHAT: Three suspects broke the front glass window of the business with a rock. Once inside, they checked the cash registers and stole various food, snacks and drinks before running away. WHERE: Wawa, 2800 N. Dupont Highway WHEN: June 1 at about 2:30 a.m WHAT: An unknown male suspect shattered a rear glass door to the business. Once inside, the suspect stole tobacco and vape products before running away. The suspect was a skinny male with a blue mask and head covering, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, police said. WHERE: Cricket Wireless, 1225 N. Dupont Highway WHEN: Evening of May 31 WHAT: During protests, a group of people broke into the store by breaking the front window. Once inside, they stole cell phones, accessories, cash registers and other merchandise. WHERE: L&D Suzuki, 1070 S. Dupont Highway WHEN: May 31 at 9:23 p.m. WHAT: A group of eight people used rocks to break glass doors and gained entry to the business around 9:23 p.m. Once inside, they tried but failed to steal motorcycles and then left.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.