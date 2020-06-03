The Milton Arts Guild will host the seashell iris paper folding workshop with Lynda Rae Gannon from 9:309 to 11 a.m. June 10, online via Zoom.

Class is $8.

With little more than folded paper, a template and the imagination, make lasting beach memories. The template is available for download. Supplies needed include an exacto knife, 8-by-10-inch card stock, scissors, ruler or rigid straightedge, cellophane or clear packing tape, and pretty paper — gift wrap, craft paper, etc. — and a piece of shiny paper for the “iris” of the piece.

The Zoom app should be downloaded prior to the workshop.

For registration, payment and more, visit miltonartsguild.org.