DiNardo Foundation remembers Salisbury doctor

A new foundation will help those in need pay for medical care at Atlantic General Hospital.

Dr. Ignatius “Iggy” DiNardo was a partner at Drs. Huddleston and DiNardo internal medicine practice in Salisbury, Maryland. He was also a hospitalist at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland. The 62-year-old died unexpectedly after a heart attack in December 2019.

Following his death, DiNardo’s family was comforted by stories from former patients, colleagues and friends.

“He would go the extra mile to make sure patients got the care they needed,” said son Greg DiNardo. “Reaching into his own pocket to help a patient in need, waiving copays, taking unbilled calls - just helping people that needed help.”

Greg, along with siblings Madeline and Lilly and mother Joanie, created the DiNardo Foundation to continue their patriarch’s efforts.

The DiNardos have partnered with Atlantic General Hospital and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to identify needy patients and provide them with financial assistance.

“So they can focus on getting better,” Greg said.

The DiNardo Foundation will begin assisting Atlantic General patients from Worcester and Wicomico counties in Maryland and Sussex in Delaware. They plan to expand to other Delmarva counties in the future.

Visit dinardofoundation.org for more.