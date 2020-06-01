The YMCA of Delaware reopened its doors June 1.

Members will be greeted with a welcome back celebration and a new Y experience with a focus on safety and comfort.

“At the Y, we know that building a strong immune system is more important than ever and staying active is key to our physical and mental health,” said President and CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles. “Our staff have been working diligently to develop ways for all of us to reset our routines and get back to good health in a safe and positive way.”

The Y is following the safety protocols put in place by the state of Delaware. Members can expect smaller group sizes in classes, spaced out equipment on the fitness center floor, the use of masks while not actively exercising or swimming, daily health screenings for staff and increased cleaning frequency. Visit ymcade.org for complete safety regulations.

The Y opened its outdoor pools at the Western and Middletown branches over Memorial Day weekend.

“The opening of our outdoor pools was very well received by our members,” said Bagatta-Bowles. “Families were happy to have an outlet for their children to play and everyone was grateful to get some exercise and relaxation while seeing familiar faces. There was a lot of good energy and enthusiasm, and I expect the same when we open our buildings.”

Despite being temporarily closed for typical operations, the Y remained in the community for its members. The organization pivoted to offering online options for exercise classes, children’s activities and programs that support diabetes prevention and weight loss. The Y also provided relief to the community through food distribution and emergency childcare. These community services will continue as they reopen.

“This is the mission of the Y at work,” said Bagatta-Bowles. “We are here for the community even in our most challenging times- and the community is here for us. I want to thank our members and donors who have stayed and supported us through this time. I believe the Y will be critical to the recovery of the state of Delaware and we all need to work together to get families and Delawareans back on their feet. Opening June 1 is the first step.”

For more, visit ymcade.org.