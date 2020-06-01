The city of Milford has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utilitywide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Milford joins more than 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor and demonstrates a utility’s commitment to implementing industry best practices in utility operations,” said Aaron Haderle, chair of the APPA’s RP3 review panel and manager of transmission and distribution operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “RP3 utilities are consistently looking to improve their workforce, system reliability and safety to serve their communities better.”