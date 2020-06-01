38-year-old Patrick J. Carey, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man on his fifth-offense DUI charge.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, when troopers responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113), just north of Georgetown, for a report of a car crash. According to police, a white ford pickup truck being driven by 38-year-old Patrick J. Carey had struck a tree and two wooden poles in someone's yard.

Carey appeared confused and a DUI investigation was initiated. A search of his car found drug parahernalia. He was taken into custody and charged with fifth-offense driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to provide information at collision scene resulting in property damage and failure to have insurance identification in possession. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $6,201 cash-only bond.