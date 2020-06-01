The Delaware State Police and municipal K9 teams throughout the state received national certifications by the National Police Canine Association.

Both single and dual purpose K9 teams participated in the certification event.

During the week of May 11, K9 teams completed the patrol and explosives certifications through the NPCA. The K9 teams consisted of 14 Delaware State Police K9 teams and eight municipal K9 teams from Capitol Police Department, Department of Natural Resources Police, Laurel Police Department, Delaware Department of Corrections and the University of Delaware Police Department.

During the week of May 18, K9 teams completed the patrol and narcotics certifications through the NPCA. The K9 teams consisted of 18 Delaware State Police K9 teams and eight municipal K9 teams from the Dover Police Department, Newark Police Department, Bridgeville Police Department, Laurel Police Department, Ocean View Police Department, Department of Natural Resources Police, Blades Police Department and the Harrington Police Department.

“NPCA is a nonprofit association dedicated to the training, development and certification of law enforcement canine teams and their administrations,” read a statement. “NPCA strives to be the best resource for the professional canine unit. NPCA offers nationally accepted certifications throughout the year, across the United States. NPCA also provides regional and national canine training seminars. Our certifications offer realistic and attainable goals for today’s working service dog team. NPCA promotes and assists in the utilization of police service dogs in prevention and detection of crime. NPCA has trainers, instructors, a standards committee and board of directors with vast canine experience in all canine related aspects.”

The Delaware State Police K9 Units thanked the New Castle County Police K9 Unit, Wilmington Police Department K-9 Unit, Dover International Speedway and the Dover Mall for providing training locations for the certifications, and the FBI for providing additional update training for Explosive Detection K9 teams.