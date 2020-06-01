In early May, Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. initiated “The Better Half” campaign to help offset funding losses resulting from the COVID-19 shutdown by encouraging people to make a donation to KSI using “the better half” or part of their economic stimulus funds as a means of support.

Several contributors reached out to support the agency as it plans and prepares to provide services once state and federal guidelines permit.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

Donations may be sent to KSI, 301 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford DE 19963, or made online at ksiinc.org with the “donate” button.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.