The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that, as part of the next phase of work on the Interstate 95/Marsh Road interchange project, the closure of Carr Road, east of Marsh Road to the I-95 north entrance ramp, Wilmington, from 5 p.m. May 30 to 5 a.m. June 1.

Carr Road will be closed to complete concrete roadway reconstruction for the ongoing phase of construction. Carr Road westbound will be reduced to one combination right, through and left turn lane for approximately 30 days, upon reopening.

Motorists traveling on Marsh Road or Carr Road eastbound will proceed to Philadelphia Pike/U.S. Route 13 Business northbound. Once on Philadelphia Pike/U.S. Route 13 Business northbound, motorists will make a left onto Silverside Road and a left onto Carr Road.

Motorists traveling on Carr Road westbound will proceed to Silverside Road towards Philadelphia Pike/U.S. Route 13 Business southbound. Once on Philadelphia Pike/U.S. Route 13 Business southbound, motorists will make a right onto Washington Street Extension and a right onto Marsh Road. The detour ends at Carr Road.