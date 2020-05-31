Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes, part of the SoDel Concepts hospitality group, and ThinkSecureNet recently teamed up to bring lunch to Delaware State Police Troop 7 in Lewes.

“Troop 7 has been hard at work during the state of emergency, and they will continue to do so as the beaches reopen,” said Emily Voshell, an account executive at ThinkSecureNet which is headquartered in Lewes and provides managed information technology solutions and support to local companies as well as to clients nationwide across all industries. SecureNetMD, a division of ThinkSecureNet, focuses exclusively on health care IT solutions.

“We know that SoDel Concepts has been doing a lot to help the community during these difficult times, and as a thank you to SoDel and Troop 7, we wanted to purchase lunch for the police staff,” continued Voshell. “We want to commend SoDel Concepts and its team for their amazing efforts.”

The companies split the cost of lunch.

ThinkSecureNet founder Jack Berberian helped raise funds for hospital medical supplies and offered free help desk services for first responders and their families. ThinkSecureNet also covered the cost of rooms for first responders, troopers, firefighters and nurses and ensured food, other necessities and hotel accommodations are available for the health care staff if needed. The company has also established an account with a national food distributor to provide affordable food and other items to ThinkSecureNet’s team and their families.

SoDel Concepts recently donated $87,000 to Beebe Medical Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

SoDel Concepts has been offering contactless curbside carryout with online ordering and payment during the state of emergency. The company’s 12 restaurants will open for seated service June 1. Reservations are required.

For a list of SoDel Concepts restaurants with carryout menus, visit sodelconcepts.com/carryoutmenus.

For more on ThinkSecureNet, visit thinksecurenet.com.