Nanticoke Memorial Hospital recognized registered respiratory therapist Stephanie Benton as its 2019 Employee of the Year.

Benton is a registered respiratory therapist at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and began her employment with the organization in 2008. Benton began her career as a certified respiratory therapist, then passed her exam in 2011 to become a registered respiratory therapist. Shortly after completing her registry, Benton was promoted to the position of charge therapist.

“Stephanie’s big, bright smile will be the first thing you notice about her,” said Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. “There is never a shift when she doesn’t come through the door ready to care for her patients with an upbeat attitude. Not only is she an exceptional care provider, an expert in her field, she is focused on all the details around providing compassionate and complete care for her patients. She is a light in this world, providing a level of caring to her patients and co-workers that is unmatched.”

Benton is known for her kind heart. She said she firmly believes each person should be treated with “the same dignity and respect you would expect to receive yourself or for your family.” She is a strong patient advocate and receives many compliments for her willingness to go above and beyond making sure each patient is receiving the correct care.

In her role as a charge therapist, Benton is described as a strong yet compassionate leader. Her fellow team members respect her and know they can rely on her to not just guide them but to be there standing right beside them in times of need. She is both a friend and role model, which makes her a valuable asset to both the respiratory care department, to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and to the community.

“As leaders, COVID-19 has caused many sleepless nights as we planned to care for an increased number of patients,” said Lisa Miller, manager of respiratory therapy at Nanticoke. “However, I have a sense of comfort when Stephanie is working. She is an invaluable employee every day. During the pandemic she has again shown her dedication, working many extra shifts. In addition to caring for patients, Stephanie has provided critical support of daily operations including monitoring quality, overseeing shift schedules, and managing inventory of critical equipment. She excels time and again, even during some of our toughest times. She is a true joy and an invaluable part of our team.”

Benton was born at Nanticoke and is a lifelong resident of Sussex County.